A wave of excitement has hit the Hutchinson boys soccer team this fall as it welcomes a new coach and formation to combine with an experienced group of returning players.
“Our new setup is going to keep us central, and hopefully that’ll stop them (opponents) from scoring goals,” junior Parker Wortz said. “And we have three offensive players this year, so maybe we can score more.”
First-year head coach Richard Appleby plans to run a 4-3-3 formation, which he hopes will create more offensive opportunities for the Tigers after scoring seven goals in 15 regular season games last season.
“That’s just based off having some really strong guys in the midfield,” he said. “That’s probably going to be the best for defense and attacking and utilizing those guys. Next week, if those guys get hurt, would I change systems? I probably will have to. But that’s kind of what we started laying out … and then on Saturday we’re going to put in a little half-field scrimmage and see how it goes.”
Appleby hopes that with time, the formation becomes familiar and effective with the players. If not, they could also utilize a 4-4-2 scheme.
“That’ll kind of be our default,” he said. “If they start getting rough or whatever, we can fall back into that.”
Hutchinson is coming off a 1-14 regular season, with its lone win a 2-1 victory against Hope Academy. It also lost its first match of the Section 6A tournament, falling 3-1 to Central Minnesota Christian.
Senior Owen Streich said he would like to add a few more wins to that total this year. A key part of that will be the familiarity with each other that many on the roster already have, which can help them develop from last year.
“I feel like we can identify what things didn’t work the best and try to turn those into positive things,” Streich said.
Among the returning players on defense are Wortz, Nicolas Rannow, Daniel Roach, Ben Riewer and Andrew Sandquist. In the midfield, the Tigers bring back experienced players including Streich, Aidan Young and Kaleb Boich, with Sam Kvale returning as a forward.
Their experience will come in handy for Appleby, who has the advantage of working with a group that isn’t afraid of stepping into the varsity spotlight.
“Having them already have (experience), they’re not going to be shell shocked,” he said. “From that aspect, it’ll be very, very good. And obviously, the more people play together, the more they understand what each other is going to do during play.”
Hutchinson’s roster sits at low 20s, meaning that there will not be a JV team this season. That means that many younger Tigers will also see time with the varsity team.
“We all know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Young said, “and it’s nice to see new faces and get more blood in the pool, add, overall, more strength of the team.”
One area where Hutch is having an open competition is goalie. It has three candidates vying for the spot, including Leo Gil, Brandon Bettenhausen and Sandquist.
Helping Hutch this year is a home-heavy schedule, with 12 home games and just four road contests. When the games begin and the team gets rolling, Wortz hopes the Tigers take advantage of every possible opportunity.
“Win every game that we can,” he said.