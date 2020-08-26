“Seamless” was the word Hutchinson boys soccer coached Richard Appleby used to describe the transition to the new co-op with Glencoe-Silver Lake. Appleby said that there has been little that he has had to adjust to the co-op.
Both Hutch and GSL lost a fair amount of senior leadership, but with the merger, the talent pool has risen. Even from the middle school ranks, as Appleby said, William Byron and Grant Kropp could both be a part of the team. Jordan Pacheco and Miguel Anderson from Glencoe have also played well in the early practices.
“We have a lot more from last year as far as overall talent,” Appleby said. “A lot more depth.”
The team measures itself against itself and doesn’t want to be compared to other teams. The Tigers finished with a 4-12 record, so the only way to really look is up. The goal is always to be better than last season, and that involves playing to your strengths and weaknesses. It is still an uphill climb for the team.
“For varsity, we’re going to say, ‘OK, here are the things we’re really good at, and we’re going to keep improving them,’” Appleby said. “‘Here’s one or two things that we are not as good at, and we’re going to strengthen them every day and go from there.’ We don’t worry about the competition, because you can’t control everything that happens in the game, but you can control what your team does.”
The formation on the soccer field is supposed to help play to a team’s strengths and weaknesses. The team ran a 4-3-3 last season because they were stronger at midfield, but that’s not the case this year. It might take Appleby close to the first game of the season to identify what the team’s formation should be, and possibly try something new.
But for Appleby, this season is mostly about having fun through the COVID crisis. It’s about creating an environment where the kids can be physical and have a social interaction. To allow them to still be kids, and hopefully help grow the sport in the process.
“We’re always looking to have fun and to build it up so that this year, maybe we have a JV and a varsity,” Appleby said of his goal this season. “Then next year, maybe we get three teams out of it and we just keep growing the sport throughout both of our communities. I’m just glad we can have a season.”