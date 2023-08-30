Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake will rely on a large senior class as it seeks to improve on a four-win season in 2022.
The Tigers saw 12 seniors graduate from the team that finished 4-12-1 last year, losing to New Prague 7-1 in the Section 2AA quarterfinals. Among those who have left was leading scorer Jafeth Munguia, who notched 11 goals and two assists.
As big a hole as it seems like there might be to fill, however, there’s a solid group of returning players to bolster the Tigers’ hopes this season. In fact, the roster boasts even more seniors this season — 15 in all, nine of whom earned at least some varsity playing time last year.
“Our team will rely heavily on this senior class,” Hutchinson head coach Richard Appleby said.
Leading the way will be captains Will Byron, Grant Kropp, Rodrigo Aguiniga and Quinton MacMullan.
Kropp is the Tigers’ leading returning scorer, having notched eight goals and two assists while taking 29 shots (21 on goal) while playing in every game. Byron, a midfielder, scored one goal and registered 12 shots last season. Aguiniga finished with two goals and an assist last season while playing in every game.
MacMullan played parts of 11 games in goal last season, in addition to playing seven games in the field. As a goaltender, he made 23 saves with a save percentage of .676.
The Tigers scored 35 goals last season, just more than two goals per game. Meanwhile, they gave up 68 goals. The goal disparity all came in the second half of matches, when opponents outscored Hutchinson 50-18.
An offensive-minded lineup could lead to more goals this season, but Appleby said the Tigers can’t let them forget about defense.
“A lot of energy and ball control should see them creating more opportunities than past teams,” Appleby said of the Tigers, but “Transitioning to defending will be the main obstacle for this group.”
But as a “great group of kids to coach,” Appleby said, it’s fair to expect improvement on both ends of the pitch this season.