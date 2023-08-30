Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake will rely on a large senior class as it seeks to improve on a four-win season in 2022.

The Tigers saw 12 seniors graduate from the team that finished 4-12-1 last year, losing to New Prague 7-1 in the Section 2AA quarterfinals. Among those who have left was leading scorer Jafeth Munguia, who notched 11 goals and two assists.

Tags