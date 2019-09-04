The Tigers earned their third win of the season Tuesday, defeating Central Minnesota Christian 3-1 in Prinsburg.
Hutchinson built an early lead with two goals in the first half, then added a security goal in the second half to seal the win. Sam Kvale scored one of Hutch’s goals, giving him four for the season and continuing his streak of four consecutive games with a goal. Owen Streich and Daniel Roach scored the Tigers’ other two goals.
Hutchinson (3-1) has its first Wright County Conference game scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Mound Westonka at S.R. Knutson Field.
Hutchinson 3, Central MN Christian 1 (Sept. 3)
Hutch ….. 2 1 - 3
Central .. 1 0 - 1
Hutch stats
Goals — Sam Kvale, Owen Streich, Daniel Roach
Saves — Brandon Bettenhausen 9/10; Leonel Gill 4/4