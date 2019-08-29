Hutchinson’s boys soccer team fell 5-1 to Rocori Tuesday in its first loss of the season.
Hutchinson gave up two goals in the final three minutes of the first half to fall behind, and then allowed three more goals in the second half. Sam Kvale scored Hutchinson’s lone goal of the game with an assist from Parker Wortz.
The Tigers (2-1) play their next match at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Central Minnesota Christian in Prinsburg.
Rocori 5, Hutchinson 1 (Aug. 27)
Rocori .. 2 3 - 5
Hutch ... 0 1 - 1
Hutch stats
Goals — Sam Kvale
Assists — Parker Wortz
Saves — Brandon Bettenhausen 10/12; Leonel Gill 8/11