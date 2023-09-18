Two days after a two-goal second half rally helped salvage a tie with Watertown-Mayer, the Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake boys soccer team’s offense went cold in a 3-0 loss to Rocori.
The Tigers, 2-3-3 overall, had an early edge in possession Saturday afternoon at S.R. Knutson Field, but Rocori slowly began to take control near the midpoint of the first half.
Rocori, 3-4-2, got on the board with 14:51 to go in the half when David Medina knocked in a shot. Just more than a minute later, Rocori got its second score when Dylan Mick converted a penalty kick at 13:34.
The first half ended with Rocori holding a 6-4 advantage in shots. The Spartans also took three corner kicks in the half.
Rocori added its third and final goal less than nine minutes into the second half. And Hutchinson had little success maintaining possession in the Rocori end of the field.
Rocori finished with a 10-7 advantage in shots, and also added four more corner kicks in the second half for a total of seven in the game.
Quinton MacMullan played 75 minutes in goal and made four saves for the Tigers, while Cody Michaelis played the final five minutes in goal and made two saves.
It was a much happier story two days early as the Tigers mounted their second-half rally to earn a tie against Watertown-Mayer.
Watertown-Mayer led 1-0 at halftime, but Hutchinson rallied in the final 40 minutes.
MacMullan got the Tigers’ first score, knocking in a penalty kick. Alex Sandoval scored on an assist from Grant Kropp for Hutchinson’s other goal.
MacMullan played all 80 minutes in goal and made five saves while giving up two goals, one of them on a penalty kick.
Tigers junior midfielder Jesus Santos received a yellow card.
Hutchinson/Glencoe Silver Lake had three games on its schedule this week Monday at Mound Westonka, Tuesday at home against East Central Prairie, and Thursday at Southwest Christian.