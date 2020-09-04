After opening the season with a 4-2 win over Big Lake, the Hutchinson boys soccer team’s 6-1 loss to Watertown-Mayer Sept. 1 was a learning experience.
Team defense has been a key point early in the season. Junior Ben Wehseler said that communication on the defensive end was something they worked a lot at in practice, and that was present. But the Royals had more speed than Big Lake, which made defensive communication that much more important. Unlike against Big Lake, it was a complete 80-minute performance.
“I think the defense struggled a lot more today,” junior Cole Forcier said. “We struggled at the start of the last game, but by the end we were stepping up on balls and getting them from defense to midfield to striker. By the end we just couldn’t do that.”
The team stayed aggressive on defense even after falling behind early. Though it was a lopsided loss, staying aggressive showed that the team wants to pull through, and that pleased coach Richard Appleby.
“They stepped up,” Appleby said. “We have a lot of athletic kids, so I expect them to be aggressive, and they handled it well. Even when they were too aggressive and got called for the fouls, they were able to check themselves and didn’t let things get out of hand.”
The Royals’ speed also showed on the defensive end, creating tight passing windows for the Tigers and requiring perfect passes to set up the striker. Although they were down 6-0, the team kept attacking and eventually got one in the net.
“The guys kept finding opportunities, finding the midfield and going forward, and we ended up getting a goal out of it,” Appleby said. “It’s that never-quit spirit that when you get into close games, it’s 2-1 or it’s 1-1 and the last five minutes, they’re going to have belief.
“We’ve already scored when we’re down and out. We kept pushing, kept pushing and got our opportunity and got our goal,” Appleby added. “That’s just going to help them in the close game to be able to find a way to win in that situation, or to drawback instead of not getting shut out.”
But the team knows that this is still a process and it’s only the second game of the season.
“We’re taking this as a learning opportunity,” Wehseler said. “We have some problems, and we’re taking this as an opportunity to fix them.”
The team was scheduled to play Mound Westonka Tuesday, then its next match is 6 p.m. Thursday at Glencoe against Southwest Minnesota Christian.
Watertown-Mayer 6, Hutchinson/GSL 1 (Sep. 1)
Watertown-Mayer ... 3 3 — 6
Hutchinson-GSL ..... 0 1 — 1
Hutch/GSL stats
Goals: Miguel Anderson 1
Assists: Austin Lang 1