Last season it took five games for the Hutchinson boys soccer team to tally three goals. This year, it took one. The Tigers hosted Jordan in their season opener Friday, and shut down the Hubmen in a 3-0 victory.
Sam Kvale scored the first goal for the Tigers, and added two assists on the others. Cole Forcier and Kaleb Boich also scored for Hutch, with Owen Streich accounting for an assist.
Goalie Brandon Bettenhausen earned the shutout, stopping 17 shots.
The three goals is the most Hutchinson has scored in a game since Aug. 24, 2017, when it won 6-1 against Rocori in its season opener.
Hutchinson next plays at 6 p.m. Monday when it hosts Groves Academy.
Hutchinson 3, Jordan 0 (Aug. 23)
Hutch stats
Goals - Sam Kvale, Cole Forcier, Kaleb Boich
Assists - Owen Streich, Sam Kvale 2
Saves - Brandon Bettenhausen (17/17)