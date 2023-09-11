Nearing the midpoint of the season, Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake finds itself a 2-2-2 record.
The Tigers earned a tie in their lone game last week, 1-1 at Delano Thursday.
Jesus Santos scored an unassisted goal in the second half to level the game..
Quinton MacMullan made eight saves while conceding a goal during 80 minutes in goal.
The teams were tied at halftime.
The schedule gets much busier beginning Thursday, when the Tigers play host to Watertown-Mayer. It will be the first of five games in eight days. Three of those games will be played at home, including Rocori at 1 p.m. Saturday and East Central Prairie at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9. Road games in the next week include Monday at Mound Westonka and Thursday, Sept. 21, at Southwest Christian.
Hutch/GSL 1, Heritage Collegiate 1
Santos scored another second half goal as Hutchinson/GSL earned the tie Aug. 29.
MacMullan had 10 saves while playing the entire game in goal.
New Prague 8, Hutch/GSL 0
New Prague played a dominating game on the way to an 8-0 win over the Tigers Aug. 31.
The Trojans led 2-0 at the half, then added six more in the second half.
Quinton MacMullan made nine saves for Hutchinson.