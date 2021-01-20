It was a banner season last year for the Hutchinson boys swimming and diving team — literally. The Tigersharks recaptured the Wright County Conference title after missing it the year before, and then they went on to win the team’s first section title since 2009.
Hutchinson is aiming to defend both of those titles this year, and for good reason. With only two swimmers who graduated off last year’s squad, the ’Sharks are returning deeper and faster than the year before.
“We were decent last year,” Hutch head coach Rory Fairbanks said. “We won the conference meet, we won the section meet, so without a huge graduating crop and from what we’ve seen, most of the guys are starting ahead of where they started last year, we should be in a decent position.”
The Tigers will once again be a younger squad with only two seniors: Matt Olberg and Tristin Nelsen. Those two will lead a squad of experienced swimmers bolstered by an incoming crop of newcomers eager to contribute.
“We’ve got a pretty big group of eighth-graders, and we have a couple older guys who maybe have been swimming club for awhile and now decided to come out, and a seventh-grader who came out this year,” Fairbanks.
Hutchinson’s strengths and where it needs the most help will be similar to last year. The ’Sharks will be especially strong in the 200 and 500 freestyle races, where Olberg, Dane Thovson, Riley Yerks and Max Einck led the way with top finishes at sections. The backstroke, breaststroke and individual medley will also be solid. Noah Tague, the defending section champ in the IM and breaststroke, is back, along with Conner Hogan, the defending section champ in the backstroke. They’ll be followed by other top finishers such as Nelsen, Anthony Witte, Ethan Field and Jackson Kramer.
Hutchinson is a little thinner in the butterfly and sprinting events, but it still has guys like Nelsen, Devon Bode and Charlie Jenum back.
“Fly is one, we lost Gabe (Stassen) last year, we’ll have to replace him there,” Fairbanks said of the events where the team needs help. “And then trying to figure out who’s going to be our sprinters. That might be our hole, the 50 and 100, depending how we write that lineup. Just based on what the guys did last year, that’s kind of where we are.”
Like everyone this year, the ’Sharks have had to adjust their schedule to accommodate for COVID-19 restrictions. The biggest change is that all meets will be duals up until sections. Also, there will be no fans allowed in the meets, but most will streamed live online.
“The dual meets are just like the girls, they’re going to be responsible for bringing their own energy,” Fairbanks said.
For conference, there will be no championship meet and no champions, but teams will use times to determine all-conference awards.
When it comes to sections, that will likely also be like girls in the fall, with two sessions on separate days with half the teams on one day and the other half the next day.
Fairbanks said the Tigersharks have their eyes set on another section title, and if they can stay healthy and keep getting faster, they should have a good shot.
“The biggest challenges are going to come from Willmar and Monticello,” Fairbanks said. “They both graduated more points than we did, but they both have bigger guys. So they always seem to be improving.”
One of the biggest keys to the team’s success will be staying healthy and avoiding missing out on the season if someone gets sick. The team knows that every week and every meet is uncertain.
“Our philosophy once we get into meets is going to be swim every one like it’s your last because, like the girls, you never know,” Fairbanks said.