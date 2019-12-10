The theme of the Hutchinson boys swimming and diving team’s home opening invitational Saturday was second, because that’s where the team and many of the Tigersharks finished in the standings.
Hutchinson scored 482 points to beat out five of the other six teams at the meet, finishing behind only Rosemount, which scored 537.5 to win.
The Tigersharks started off their slate of second-place finishes in the 200 medley relay, with the team of Connor Hogan, Noah Tague, Tristin Nelson and Matthew Olberg. Olberg also took fifth in the next event, the 200 freestyle, to lead Hutch.
Tague and Nelson both had top-five finishes in the 200 IM, with Tague taking third and Nelson fifth. Nelson also took second in the 100 butterfly and Tague came in second in the 100 breaststroke.
In the 50 freestyle, Hogan led his team with second place. He would again take second in the 100 backstroke, just 0.20 seconds out of first.
Diver Alex Oestreich earned the team’s only first-place finish of the meet, and teammate Cameron Wagner came in second behind him.
Hutch’s top team in the 200 freestyle relay with Devin Bode, Dane Thovson, Tague and Nelson took third, just 0.33 seconds behind the second-place finishers.
To close out the invite, Hogan, Thovson, Olberg and seventh-grader Tony Witte came in fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.
The boys will take their solid start to the season into their next meet, a conference meet against Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield at 6 p.m. Thursday in Hutchinson.
Hutchinson Invite (Dec. 7)
Team standings: 1. Rosemount 537.5; 2. Hutchinson 482; 3. Austin 351; 4. Makato West 335; 4. Makato East-Loyola 323.5; 6. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 162; 7. Montevideo 124
200 medley relay: 1. Austin A (Myers, Kelly, Peterson, Knoll) 1:41.37, 2. Hutchinson A (Hogan, Tague, Nelson, M. Olberg) 1:44.34, 7. Hutch B (Witte, Bode, Stassen, Jenum) 1:53.31; 12. Hutch C (Yerks, Field, Oestreich, Kramer) 2:01.59, 21. Hutch D (Moore, E. Olberg, Carter Johnson, Knopp) 2:17. 52; 24. Hutch E (L. Johnson, Erlandson, Campbell, Cade Johnson) 2.37.46;
200 freestyle: 1. Evan Kindseth (RSMT) 1:47.20, 5. Matthew Olberg 1:59.81, 7. Max Einck 2:05.52; 10. Dane Thovson 2:07.42; 15. Jackson Kramer 2:13.12; 17. Carter Johnson 2:14.87; 28. Joshua Bjorstrom 2:35.69
200 IM: 1. Keegan Henning (RSMT) 2:05.42; 3. Noah Tague 2:12.34; 5. Tristin Nelson 2:15.10; 14. Ethan Field 2:31.43; 17. Gabe Stassen 2:33.96; 22. Clayton Moore 2:50.06
50 freestyle: 1. Charlie Simpson (MANW) 22.79; 2. Connor Hogan 23.22; 6. Devon Bode 24.74; 17. Cameron Wagner 26.74; 41. Luke Johnson 31.45; 42. Carter Renner 31.95; 43. Ben Campbell 32.15; 52. Cade Johnson 33.83; 54. Tyler Erlandson 34.34; 56. Eric Olberg 35.69
Diving: 1. Alex Oestreich (Hutch) 213.60; 2. Cameron Wagner 174.80
100 butterfly: 1. Trey Meyers (Austin) 56.06; 2. Tristin Nelson 58.59; 6. Alex Oestreich 1:03.84; 10. Tony Witte 1:07.21; 12. Gabe Stassen 1:07.72
100 freestyle: 1.Charlie Simpson (MANW) 51.96; 2. Matthew Olberg 53.37; 18. Charlie Jenum 1:00.33; 28. Grant Knopp 1:0616; 37. Luke Johnson 1:11.50; 41. Carter Renner 1:13.35; 47. Eric Olberg 1:22.64; 48. Cade Johnson 1:23.90
500 freestyle: 1.Keegan Henning (RSMT) 4:47.57; 7. Riley Yerks 5:38.87; 9. Max Einck 5:54.27; 10. Dane Thovson 5:57.59; 11. Carter Johnson 5:58.25; 12. Ethan Field 6:08.64
200 freestyle relay: 1. Austin A (Kelly, Myers, Walkup, Miller) 1:36.79, 3. Hutchinson A (Tague, Bode, Nelson, Thovson) 1:37.37; 6. Hutch B (Oestreich, Stassen, Einck, Wagner) 1:44.34; 21. Hutch C (Bjorstrom, L. Johnson; Cade Johnson; E. Olberg) 2;13.36
100 backstroke: 1. Rafe Dolan Peterson (Austin) 55.98; 2. Connor Hogan 56.18; 9. Riley Yerks 1:07.62; 10. Tony Witte 1:08.48; 17. Jackson Kramer 1:14.99; 19. Grant Knopp 1:16.3924. Clayton Moore 1:20.90
100 breaststroke: 1. Logan Kelly (Austin) 59.65; 2. Noah Tague 1:06.36; 5. Devon Bode 1:11.63; 9. Charlie Jenum 1:15.56; 26. Joshua Bjorstrom 1:33.86; 31. Tyler Erlandson 1:53.58
400 freestyle relay: 1. Mankato West A (Simpson, Bartell, Koeneman, Whitney) 3:31.39; 5. Hutch A (Hogan, Witte, Thovson, Olberg) 3:42.41; Hutch B (Yerks, Einck, Field, Jenum) 4:00.08; 15. Hutch C (Wagner, Moore, Kramer, Carter Johnson) 4:24.90; Hutch D ( Knopp, Campbell, Erlandson, Bjorstrom) 4:58.37