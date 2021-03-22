Hutchinson’s boys swimming and diving team may not have had the depth of other top teams at the Class A state meet this past week, but they made the most of what they had to finish fourth overall as a team.
“As a team, I think we did really well,” Hutch freshman Conner Hogan said. “Just sending six people down and getting fourth as a team is really good compared to people who send 20-plus people down.”
As expected, Breck/Blake cruised to another state title with 418.5 points, while Alexandria and Sartell-St. Stephen battled to second and third place, respectively. While those teams had depth, Hutchinson used its power to rack up 136.5 points for its best state finish in 15 years. They did it by scoring points with 10 top-16 finishes in 10 events, plus several performances that earned state medals.
They kicked the tournament off with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay with the team of Hogan, Noah Tague, Tristin Nelsen and Dane Thovson.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the state meet was different this year. There were no prelims, only finals, and the meet was split into two sessions with half the swimmers in the morning Friday and half in the afternoon. Hutchinson swam in the morning, which meant the boys didn’t know how they finished until after watching the second session later in the day. Even so, ’Sharks knew they had done well in the medley relay, and it set the tone for the rest of their meet.
“That definitely got us hyped up for the rest of the meet,” Hogan said. “It was a good boost to start off the meet, and I remember watching the second session on the big TV, and that was pretty cool to see us finish second in that.”
Along with the relay team, Hogan and Tague led the way for the Tigersharks. Hogan took second in the backstroke and third in the butterfly, while Tague finished third in the individual medley and fifth in the breaststroke. Those were top finishes for both boys.
“Coming into the season, I hoped I would be there because last year I finished ninth in the IM and 13th in the breast,” Tague said about his state performances. “So I knew that if I got close to the goal times I wanted I would be up there towards the top.”
Senior Matthew Olberg too, third in the 200 freestyle and 11th in the 500 freestyle to help score points for the ’Sharks, and diver Alex Oestreich finished 13th for his top state finish. The 200 freestyle relay team of Tague, Oestreich, Nelsen and Olberg also finished 10th, while the 400 freestyle relay team of Hogan, Thovson, Oestreich and Olberg took 11th.
Although it was a different atmosphere at the meet this year, the Hogan said he was just grateful that he got to swim at a state meet at all, unlike the girls, whose state meet this past fall was canceled as COVID cases spiked in November.
“I feel for them,” he said. “I’m glad we were still able to go out and swim at a state meet. The atmosphere was definitely different. You definitely get more hyped from cheering and stuff, and it was quieter not even having all the teams there. You had half the teams and no spectators, so it was definitely quieter.”
With only two seniors graduating this year — Olberg and Nelsen — the returning ’Sharks are already looking forward to next year and making plans to improve on their fourth-place team finish. Tague said they have a lot of young guys eager to step up and fill holes, so the bar has been set high for expectations in the 2021-22 season.
“I think they stay the same, and if anything they’re higher,” Tague said, “because we have a lot of younger guys who are in middle school or are freshmen in the events the seniors are in, so they can fill those spots really fast. And if they can make state, that would help our depth.”
Class A State Tournament (March 18-19)
Team score (30 teams scored): 1. Breck/Blake 418.5, 2. Alexandria 250, 3. Sartell-St. Stephen 237, 4. Hutchinson 136.5
200 medley relay: 1. Breck/Blake (Charlie Crosby, James Pan, Mitchell Brown, Charlie Egeland) 1:31.67; 2. Hutchinson (Conner Hogan, Noah Tague, Tristin Nelsen, Dane Thovson) 1:37.64
200 freestyle: Logan Kelly (Austin) 1:41.48; t13. Matthew Olberg 1:48.81
200 IM: 1. James Pan (Breck/B) 1:47.90; 3. Noah Tague 1:57.35
50 freestyle: 1. Charlie Crosby (Breck/B) 19.87; 17. Dane Thovson 22.97
Diving: 1. Storm Opdahl (Chisago Lakes) 462.05; 13. Alex Oestreich 328.20
100 butterfly: 1. William Stenson (Hibbing) 50.37; 3. Conner Hogan 50.72; 20. Tristin Nelsen 56.27
500 freestyle: 1. Nico Losinski (Simley) 4:40.15; 11. Matthew Olberg 5:01.22
200 free relay: 1. Breck/B (Charlie Crosby, Mitchell Brown, Henry Webb, James Pan) 1:23.60; 10. Hutchinson (Noah Tague, Alex Oestreich, Tristin Nelsen, Matthew Olberg) 1:30.28
100 backstroke: 1. Charlie Crosby (Breck/B) 47.68; 2. Conner Hogan 51.02
100 breaststroke: 1. James Pan (Breck/B) 54.16; 5. Noah Tague 59.26
400 free relay: 1. Sartell-St. Stephen (George Larson, Jack Thomas, Carter Larson, Garrett Maras) 3:07.84; 11. Hutchinson (Conner Hogan, Dane Thovson, Alex Oestreich, Matthew Olberg) 3:20.0