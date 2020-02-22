After waiting 11 years, the Tigersharks are back on top of the Section 3A championship.
Hutchinson’s boys swimming and diving locked up its first section title since the 2008-09 season. Along the way, the ’Sharks also won five races and qualified for state in each event. That means the seven boys will make the trip to the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center next week for the Class A Boys Swimming and Diving State Championship.
Hutchinson started off the meet on a high note, winning the 200 medley relay with the team of Conner Hogan, Noah Tague, Tristin Nelsen and Devon Bode. Tague also won races in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and Hogan won the 100 backstroke. The team’s other section champ was Matthew Olberg in the 500 freestyle.
It wasn’t just section champs who punched their tickets to state. The top three finishers in each swimming event qualified, along with the top four divers. Olberg tooked second and made the cut in the 200 freestyle, Bode qualified in the 50 freestyle, Nelsen made the cut in the 100 butterfly, Hogan made it in the 100 freestyle and diver Alex Oestreich took second to qualify. Hutch’s 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams also finished second to qualify.
The seven Tigersharks will make to the trip to Minneapolis for the state tournament noon Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 27-29. Diving prelims are Thursday, swimming prelims Friday and finals Saturday.
Section 3A Championship (Feb. 21-22)
Teams: 1. Hutchinson 499, 2. Willmar 420, 3. Monticello 396, 4. Princeton 197, 5. St. Cloud Apollo 191, 6. Montevideo 181, 7. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 164
200 medley relay (7): 1. Hutch (Conner Hogan, Noah Tague, Tristin Nelsen, Devon Bode) 1:40.21
200 freestyle (19): 1. Ayden Schueler (Wil) 1:45.12; 2. Matthew Olberg 1:46.98; 6. Dane Thovson 1:55.35; 10. Max Einck 1:58.81; 11. Riley Yerks 1:59.91
200 IM (21): 1.Noah Tague (H) 2:01.65; 4. Tristin Nelsen 2:07.29; 8. Gabe Stassen 2:17.41; 13. Anthony Witte 2:20.87
50 freestyle (26): 1. Jacob Meyer (Wil) 22.37; 3. Devon Bode 23.20; 17. Ben Becker 25.21; 18. Charlie Jenum 25.51; 20. Cameron Wagner 26.00
Diving (12): 1. Dakotah Parker (Mtv) 470.50; 2. Alex Oestreich (H) 419.75; 5. Cameron Wagner 335.0
100 butterfly (25): 1. Sean Cooney (Apl) 53.99; 2. Tristin Nelsen 55.89; 6. Gabe Stassen 58.35; 9. Alex Oestreich 1:01.58; 11. Ethan Field 1:03.22
100 freestyle (26): 1. Ayden Schueler (Wil) 48.30; 3. Conner Hogan 49.36; 14. Ben Becker 55.52; 17. Jackson Kramer 56.66; 21. Carter Johnson 58.71
500 freestyle (19): 1. Matthew Olberg (H) 4:57.83; 4. Dane Thovson 5:15.68; 5. Riley Yerks 5:17.63; 6. Max Einck 5:19.96
200 free relay (7): 1. Willmar (Jacob Meyer, Colin O’Farrell, Logan McGillivray, Ayden Schueler) 1:30.13; 2. Hutch (Conner Hogan, Tristin Nelsen, Dane Thovson, Matthew Olberg) 1:30.45
100 backstroke (26): 1. Conner Hogan (H) 54.22; 7. Anthony Witte 1:02.78; 8. Jackson Kramer 1:06.50; 17. Grant Kropp 1:11.64
100 breaststroke (24): 1. Noah Tague (H) 1:01.28; 9. Charlie Jenum 1:09.93; 14. Ethan Field 1:14.07; DQ—Devon Bode
400 free relay (7): 1. Willmar (Jacob Meyer, Colin O’Farrell, Ben Seelhammer, Ayden Schueler) 3:16.80; 2. Hutch (Matthew Olberg, Dane Thovson, Devon Bode, Noah Tague) 3:23.18