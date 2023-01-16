Hutchinson opened preseason practices in November expecting to defend its Section 3A championship.
Near the midpoint of the season, the Tigersharks look to be on track, even if there’s still work to be done.
Hutchinson capped a busy three-day span by finishing second in the Section 3A True Team Championships Saturday at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The section true team meet includes the same field of teams the Tigersharks will see in the high school league’s Section 3A meet in February, though the true team meet rewards depth more than a regular multi-team meet.
Hutchinson amassed 1,173 points, finishing behind only Monticello’s 1,227 points.
The Tigersharks grabbed first place in four events and showed their depth by placing multiple swimmers in the top 10 in several events.
It started strongly with three teams placing in the top 11 of the 200-yard medley relay team, led by the squad of Conner Hogan, Grant Kosek, Anthony Witte and Riley Yerks, who posted a time of 1:43.4.
Carter Johnson followed that up with a win in the 200 freestyle.
Those two events got Hutchinson off to a good start, and provided a good illustration of Hutchinson’s returning talent from last season, when it finished fifth in the State Class A Meet. Nine swimmers qualified for state last season, with 13 entries, and the Tigersharks came away with six medals and nine top-16 finishes at state.
Leading the way was Hogan, who captured Hutchinson’s first state title in boys swimming and diving since 2013, with a win in the 100-yard butterfly. Hogan also finished second at state in the backstroke. Now a junior, he is one of six swimmers returning with state meet experience — a group that also includes Witte, Jackson Kramer, Dane Thovson, Yerks and Johnson.
That talent, combined with the addition of underclassmen like Graham O’Neill, Bill Witte, Leyton Yerks and others, gives head coach Rory Fairbanks and the rest of the Hutchinson staff reason for plenty of optimism.
“We should have solid swimmers in every event,” Fairbanks said in early December. “We would like to defend the section title, but our focus is on improving every day and getting better throughout the season.”
It seems they’re doing just that.
Prior to his strong showing in Saturday’s Section 3A True Team Championship, Hogan set a new pool record in the 50 freestyle at the Hutchinson Middle School pool with a swim of 21.23 seconds during the Tigersharks’ 91-84 dual meet win over Delano/Watertown-Mayer Thursday. The old record of 21.3 was set in 2006 by a Maple Grove swimmer.
With that record behind him, Hogan then won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke at the section true team meet. Hogan’s backstroke finish was part of the Tigersharks’ most impressive point-scoring event as he was joined by Anthony Witte (third) and Kramer (sixth) in the top 10.
Though Hogan didn’t swim the 50 freestyle Saturday, the Tigersharks still flexed their sprinting strength by getting three swimmers in the top 11 of the event. Kramer was seventh, Eric Oberg 10th and Thovson 11th.
Hutchinson saw two swimmers finish in the top 10 of the 200 individual medley, too, with Riley Yerks taking fourth and Kosek ninth.
Yerks also finished fourth in the 100 freestyle, and was joined among the top finishers by Oberg (ninth) and Thovson (13th).