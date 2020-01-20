The boys swimming and diving True Team Section Meet that was scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to poor weather, but Hutchinson still managed to claim victory.
Although there was no meet, a "paper meet" was used to determine the winner. Coaches from each of the teams submitted their top times from past races this season, and those were used to run a simulation meet on paper.
The Tigersharks took first place, followed by Monticello and Willmar in second and third place, respectively. With the win, Hutchinson earned a spot at the Class A True Team State Meet. The races start noon Saturday at the University of Minnesota's Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
— Vinny Harvieux