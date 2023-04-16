Hutchinson opened the season with four matches last week, gaining its first win in its last match of the week.
The Tigers downed St. Cloud Cathedral 7-0 Friday at HHS tennis courts, sweeping every match in straight sets.
No. 1 singles player Eric Oberg had what amounted to the closest match of the day, going to a tiebreaker in the second set before securing a 6-2, 7-6 win.
Hutchinson dropped just three games in doubles competition. No. 1 doubles duo of Jack Hartman and Will Byron rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win. Gavin Guler and Carter Labraaten teamed up for a 6-1, 6-0 win at second doubles, and David Jenum and Quinton MacMullan won 6-0, 6-0 at third doubles.
Earlier in the week, the Tigers dropped a 4-3 decision at St. James, then returned home where they lost 7-0 to Litchfield and 5-2 to Providence Academy.
Hutchinson was scheduled to play three matches this week, all on the road, starting with a trip to Richfield Monday and at Delano Tuesday. The Tigers also were scheduled to play Mankato West Thursday.