Hutchinson High School’s boys tennis team has nowhere to go but up after last season’s 0-13 record. And with 10 returning varsity players, there’s good reason for the Tigers to be optimistic as they continue to rebuild.
“Returning players are showing that they spent more time on the courts in the offseason, hitting with more consistency and accuracy,” head coach Lisa Rasmussen said.
The Tigers do have some shoes to fill following the graduation of Gus Peller and Luke Wollan last year, Hutch’s No. 1 doubles team and the two most experienced players. But there’s also quite a bit of experience returning, including senior captains Dylan Wolff, Riley Melcher and Connor Krumrie, who made up a portion of the team’s singles lineup last year and will most likely do so again this spring.
Besides all the returners, Hutchinson has more new players as well. The team boasts 21 boys out for tennis, up from 13 last year.
“New players are showing lots of potential,” Rasmussen said. “We are currently trying to hit lots of tennis balls and are doing match play to find out our lineup.”
Along with its substantial core of returning players with varsity experience, Rasmussen said the team’s work ethic and competitive attitude are its other strengths. The areas the team is working on most are “serving and simply hitting with more consistency.”
After a last-place finish in the Wright County Conference standings last year, things will look different this season with Orono, Waconia and New Prague leaving, and Southwest Christian joining. That makes six teams including Litchfield, Delano, Holy Family Catholic and Mound Westonka, and the Tigers will have their hands full trying to earn wins.
The same is true in the playoffs as Hutch remains in Section 2AA, a challenging section with top-level competitors such as Chanhassen, Chaska, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Prior Lake and more.
But the Tigers aren’t overly concerned about how they finish in the conference or section, according to Rasmussen, who said the team’s main goals this season are to “have fun, improve daily and be competitive.”