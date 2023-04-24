Mankato West swept singles competition, winning four matches in straight sets, as it downed Hutchinson 7-0 in a nonconference dual meet Thursday.
The Tigers pushed two doubles matches to three sets, but could not pick up a win in either.
Ack Hartman and Will Byron fell at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 3-6, 10-5. Quinton MacMullan and Riley Sperl lost 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 at third doubles.
Hutchinson has three meets on the schedule this week, including away matches Monday against Sartell and Tuesday against Southwest Christian, before returning home to play host to Monticello at 4:30 p.m. Friday.