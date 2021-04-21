A small group of returning varsity athletes will help lead Hutchinson’s young boys track and field team in 2021.
“I’ve only got seven seniors, and some of those guys have never been out for track before,” coach Scott Marshall said. “So we’re going to be relying on some freshmen to pick up the slack here.”
Despite the lack of varsity experience, Marshall said the team has plenty of athletes ready to step up, and many already showed they improved since 2019. The Tigers hosted their first meet of the season last week and took third place in a quadrangular with St. Peter, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and GFW. More importantly, however, the coaches got a look at where some of their younger athletes are at.
“I had 17 kids who set (personal records) in their races,” Marshall said. “Some of them are now in high school compared to when they were in seventh grade, but it’s still a PR for them. They’re getting faster and stronger, so that was very encouraging for me.”
Marshall said the sprinting events look to be a strength for the Tigers this year, with junior Mitchell Piehl and senior Ethan Carter leading the way, along with others such as junior Aaron Elliott, sophomore Alex Elliott, sophomore Dylan Wigern and junior Nolan Prokosch.
“Our strengths are definitely going to be in our sprints and our vertical jumps,” Marshall said. “Mitchell Piehl, Ethan Carter, and Aaron and Alex Elliott are going to be very helpful in that area. I think we’re going to have some good relay teams with that group.”
At last week’s opening meet, Piehl took second in the 100-meter dash and the Elliott brothers tied for third to lead the Tigers. Piehl also took second in the 200-meter dash, while Alex Elliott took fourth place in that event and fifth in the high jump to lead the Tigers. Some of the team’s other top jumpers include sophomore Porter Dennis and senior Kyle Oestreich, who took fourth and fifth in the triple jump, sophomore Treyton Card, who tied for second in the long jump and took sixth in the triple jump, Prokosch, and junior Rowan Kilian.
Another area of strength for the Tigers are in the throwing events, where returning senior Jordan Titus leads the way but will have competition from teammates such as freshman Anton Kadlec and senior Simon Broersma.
“It’s (Broersma’s) first time out for track and he throws 101 feet in the discus and right now is our leading discus thrower,” Marshall said. “It’s good to have those guys.”
While the distance running events have long been a strength for the Tigers in past years, this year Marshall said the group is doing some rebuilding but still seems to have strong contenders. Freshman Riley Yerks took first place in the 3200-meter run, while freshman Frank Augustine and junior Cameron Wagner also had good showings in distance events.
“Our distance crew is going to be young,” Marshall said. “We had six years there where we had a group of kids who from seventh and eighth grade were already starting to run varsity, and it continued. So that was always a strong area for us, so now we’re having to rebuild that.”
The hurdle crew also fared well in the opening meet as Kilian led the way with a third-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles, and Oestreich and sophomore Simon Schmitz also finished well.
Looking ahead to the competition this year, Marshall said the Wright County Conference East got tougher with the additions of Mound Westonka and Jordan, and he said Hutchinson’s goal this year will be a top-four finish. At sections the Tigers have one more year in Class AA with the big schools, but Marshall believes they’ll have a shot at some state qualifiers.
“If we can get a couple relay teams to state, a couple throwers would have a chance to get to state, I think that’s where we have our best chances,” Marshall said. “They can definitely compete.”