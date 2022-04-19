It’s a new era of prep track and field in Minnesota, and the Hutchinson High School boys team is ready to dive in this spring.
This is the first year of a three-class format, which means the Tigers will no longer compete in the largest class. So former section rivals Chanhassen, Chaska and Shakopee are gone, but Section 2AA will look largely the same as past years with Belle Plaine, Fairmont, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Jordan, Mankato East, Mankato West, Marshall, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter and Worthington among Hutch’s rivals.
“Many of the teams that have the same strength as we do have remained in our section,” said Hutch head coach Scott Marshall. “I think it is pretty open at this point with any of six teams in the running for section champions. We will watch everyone’s progress.”
The good news for the Tigers is that they’re returning with a decent group of athletes, especially in their sprints, relays and jumps. Among those returning are captains Nolan Prokosch, Cameron Wagner, Alex Elliott, Tyson Farley and Mitchell Piehl, who was the team’s lone state qualifier last year and took sixth place in the 400-meter run. Coach Marshall also listed Baylor Suko and Anton Kadlec among the team’s returners.
This group of veterans are joined by varsity newcomers. A few that coach Marshall mentioned include Parker Peterson in short sprints and relays, Nathan Johnson in long sprints and relays, Mason Getz in the 800 and distance running events, and Charlie Renner in sprints.
Along with looking ahead to sections, in which the Tigers hope to have at least three state qualifiers, the team has its eyes set on winning its first Wright County Conference East championship since 2017. The team took second last year, but with the defending conference champ New Prague gone, along with Waconia and Orono, the door is wide open for the Tigers to take the mantle. The conference now includes Jordan, Delano, Mound Westonka, Holy Family Catholic and Southwest Christian, and coach Marshall thought Jordan and Delano would be Hutch’s top competition.