The fifth annual Larry Griep Memorial Golf Event is Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. Registration begins at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. An after party with live music is also scheduled for 4:30-8:30 p.m.
All proceeds from the event go to the Amie Muller Foundation, which promotes pancreatic cancer awareness and research, plus two local families who may be struggling financially due to cancer. This year, funds are supporting the families of Paula Schlagen, a 1988 Litchfield graduate, and Eric Haffley, a 2015 Hutchinson graduate.
Entry into the event is $100 per person and includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, lunch, door prizes, a raffle, silent auction, prize presentation and a happy hour.
For more information or to pre-register, visit larrygriepmemorial.com or call Cory Sullivan at 651-235-3885.
— Stephen Wiblemo