It’s not always what a person knows, but who they know that leads them to their place in life. For Dr. Angie Bedard at Parkview Dental, it was certainly the connections she made as a record-setting track and field sprinter at Concordia College in Moorhead that led her to Hutchinson.
Growing up in Coleman, South Dakota, a small town of about 400 people, Bedard’s high school track and field team wasn’t fancy. In fact, they didn’t even have their own facilities.
“We ran around the street on the block outside our school, we didn’t have a track,” she said. “But we had a really good coach who took us from having maybe one event at the state meet to, when I was a senior, we actually won the state meet.”
Bedard was a key part of that champion team, winning state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dash, as well as being part of the first-place 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
When it came time to think about college, she was drawn to Concordia both for its academic and athletic programs.
“Concordia’s just a really great place that puts the athlete as a person ahead of athletic accomplishments,” she said. “It’s all about getting your education and learning life skills.”
When she first attended school, her plans were to become an athletic trainer. As she continued her schooling, she became interested in other fields of health care and took advantage of a program that allowed Concordia patients to shadow dentists. That’s when she decided to make a change.
“I felt more drawn to that as a career,” she said. “You can build relationships with your patients where you see them every six months. It’s good hours for a family where you’re not working nights and weekends. And I also like the option of being able to own your own business versus being in a big health care corporation.”
As Bedard worked toward her degree at Concordia, she also continued to be a standout athlete on the Cobbers women’s track and field team. She sprinted in the 100 and 200 dash, but also branched out into the 400 dash at the encouragement of her coaches. That turned out to be a good idea.
As a runner from 2002 to 2006, Bedard racked up several titles and honors. She was a four-time NCAA Outdoor All-American and two-time NCAA Indoor All-American. She was named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete at the 2004 MIAC Outdoor Meet, and in 2006 she was named Central Region Track Athlete of the Year. During her career she was also an NCAA Woman of the Year finalist and two-time Academic All-American. To this day, Bedard holds outdoor school records in the 100 (11.95), 200 (25.00) and 400 (55.5) races, as well as in the 4x100 relay (48.78). She also holds indoor school records in the 60 (7.95) and 400 (56.63), as well as top-10 times in other indoor and outdoor events.
Eventually Bedard graduated from Concordia and went on to the University of Nebraska College of Dentistry where she graduated from in 2010. After a one-year residency in Texas, it was time to find a job, and she wanted to return closer to home. One of the places she interviewed at was Parkview Dental.
When she met Dr. Kent Kuball, the owner of Parkview Dental, in 2011, they quickly discovered they had a shared experience. Kuball’s connection to Concordia is strong. His father went to school there, as did he and his three children. Kent graduated in 1985 and, like Bedard, he was also a standout athlete. Kuball holds school records for career stolen bases and runs scored in baseball, and career punt and kick returns in football. He was even inducted into the Cobber Hall of Fame in 2013.
Although the meeting went well, the timing of the job offer did not work out and Bedard instead ended up at a different office in St. Cloud.
“I wanted to interview her again, but in the meantime she took a job,” Kuball said. “But I knew she was a Cobber from that initial experience. We talked about her track background and my football/baseball background and that connection.”
Those Cobber ties remained strong even as Bedard worked in St. Cloud for the next six years. Helping to keep the connection was the fact that Bedard stayed in contact with her former coaches at Concordia, and Kent’s daughter, Sarah Kuball, was then a track and field athlete.
“So they would say, ‘Oh yeah, we see Kent around and he says that would have been a great fit but the timing just didn’t work out,’ when I would see them,” Bedard said about discussions with her old coaches. “I thought, ‘Yeah, that was a great practice and kind of an opportunity I missed out on.’”
As fate would have it, Bedard would get one more shot, and this time she took it.
About four years ago, Kuball was again looking to hire a dentist and heard at the same time that Bedard was looking to make a change.
“So I called up Angie and I asked if she would be interested in coming to Hutch,” he said. “And so that second go-around she was. And because I knew her and we had that history, I just hired her on the spot.”
Bedard has been at Parkview Dental ever since, but the story doesn’t stop there. In early October, she and Kuball attended a Cobber Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Kuball as a guest and Bedard as one of the inductees. Parkview Dental patients can now boast great smiles and that their dentists are hall of fame Cobbers.
And while Parkview’s third dentist, Dr. Valerie Vadnais, may get tired of all the Cobber talk at times, as a former tennis player at Hamline University, the MIAC rivalry is alive and well.
“She does make comments about how Cobbers are all this club,” Bedard said. “Your patients are Cobbers, you’re a Cobber, it’s the instinct kind of.”
“We dig each other from time to time,” Kuball said.
The move to Hutchinson has been everything Bedard and her family hoped for. Growing up in a small town, she said it’s the perfect size, with plenty of amenities but not as large as St. Cloud.
“You have everything you need, but you still know people when you go out,” she said. “Some of my patients and I go to the same church. Hutch is just a great community and has a great community feel. You feel like you’re part of the town.”
And it’s all thanks to her Cobber connections.