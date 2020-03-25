Annika Alsleben began her freshman year for the Grinnell College Pioneers women's swimming and diving team in Iowa and helped her squad to a 4-1 finish in dual meets and top-five finishes in all of their invitationals this year. The team even took first place at its home invitational.
Where swimmers leave their mark are at the conference championships, and Alsleben, a three-time all-conference and all-state swimmer for Hutch, did so at the Midwest Conference Championships with Grinnell. Her top finish was eighth place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.45. She also took 10th in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:17.35, and 12th place in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:20.31.
All of those swims helped the Pioneers to a second-place finish in the conference championship
— Vinny Harvieux