Erin Corrigan wrapped up her collegiate volleyball career this month at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.
The 2016 Hutchinson graduate played libero/defensive specialist for the Mustangs this year and appear in 24 of the team's 28 matches. She racked up 13 assists, 85 digs and seven serving aces. Her biggest game was Oct. 18 when she had 15 digs in a win over Bemidji State.
The Mustangs were 18-10 this season and 12-8 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Although they were tied for eighth place in the NSIC standings, they lost the tiebreaker and missed out on the NSIC Tournament and NCAA Regional for the first time in Corrigan's career.
In her four years with the Mustangs, Corrigan played in 123 matches and only missed four. During that time she totaled 889 digs, 71 serving aces, 80 assists and 14 kills. She also ranks 13th all time in the program's history with a 0.951 serve percentage in 1,276 serving attempts.
Perhaps her greatest achievement in the past four years was helping the Mustangs win their second NSIC Championship ever in 2017.
— Stephen Wiblemo