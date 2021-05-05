It wasn’t the way a senior would like to go out, but Mackenzie Dettman of Hutchinson wrapped up her final year of women’s basketball at St. Catherine University this past March.
Due to COVID-19, the season was cut short to just three games and the team finished 1-2. Dettman played in all three games and started one, finishing with eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and 19 points for the year. He best game was against Macalester College when she put up 13 points and five rebounds.
In her four years at St. Kate’s, Dettman earned her way on the court as a freshman and continued to see time throughout her career. She finished with 49 points, 29 rebounds, nine assists, four steals and one block.