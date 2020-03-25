Kenzie Dettman of Hutchinson played in six games this season for the St. Catherine University women's basketball team.
The team finished with a 12-14 record and was bounced in the opening round of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoffs by St. Thomas University 68-55.
Dettman played a total of 17 minutes and scored three total points on the season. She also pulled down two rebounds on the season.
The biology major has one year remaining of eligibility before calling it a career in basketball.
