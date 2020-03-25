Erica Ellefson's college career came to an end in February when she played her final season for the Carleton College Knights women's basketball team. The finished finished the season 12-13, and with the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has canceled its tournament.
In Ellefson's final year she provided a spark off the bench for the Knights. Her 39 percent field-goal percentage was third on the team, while her 34.5 percent from 3-point range was second best on the squad. For her work on the bench, Ellefson was also named to the All-Sportsmanship team by coaches and teammates.
The senior averaged just two points per-game and had a season-high seven against St. Mary back on Feb. 12. Ellefson's best over game came in the opener against Martin Luther where she scored five points, also grabbed five rebounds, and had three assists for a solid all-around game.
For the season she finished with 51 points, 64 rebounds, 25 assists, eight blocks and 10 steals. She ended her career with 225 points, 204 rebounds, 79 assists, 33 blocks and 32 steals.
