Allie Fauth, a 2017 Hutchinson graduate, wrapped up her biggest season yet as a junior outside hitter with the Bethel University volleyball team.
On defense Fauth helped the Royals with 371 digs, which ranked second on the team this year. On offense is where she made her biggest strides, however. After a combined 13 kills the past two seasons, Fauth racked up 179 this year, which ranked fifth on the team. She also had 29 assists and 11 serving aces.
She tallied 10 kills or more five times this season, and her biggest performance was Sept. 28 when recorded 14 kills and 24 digs in a win over the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
The Royals finished the season 17-11 overall and 6-5 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference but lost in the opening round of playoffs.