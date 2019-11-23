He may only be a freshman, but Mitch Grand, a 2018 Hutchinson grad, ran for the varsity men's cross country team at St. John's University this past fall.
Grand ran in six meets for the Johnnies and was regularly one of the team's top-five finishers. He debuted with a 28th-place finish Sept. 14 in the All-American Invitational and was fifth for his team.
In the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship Nov. 2, Grand came in 52nd out of 219 runners and was again fifth on his team, helping the Johnnies take sixth place out of 11 teams.
In the final race of the year, the Central Region Championship Nov. 16, Grand took 111th place out of 199 runners and was sixth on the team. The Johnnies finished ninth out of 28 teams.