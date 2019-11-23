It was a huge season for sophomore Gabby Hahn, a 2018 Hutchinson grad and outside hitter for the North Dakota State College of Science volleyball team in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Hahn played in all 33 matches for the Wildcats, leading the team with 407 kills and finishing second with 415 digs. She also contributed 40 blocks, 28 serving aces and nine assists.
Hahn was twice named the Mon-Dak Player of the Week, first in September after she had 81 kills, 10 blocks and 77 digs to help the Wildcats go 4-2. She earned it again in October when she racked up 34 kills and 31 digs in a pair of wins.
Her biggest single-game performance was Sept. 10 when she piled up 23 kills and 16 digs in a loss to Miles Community College. She was also named to the Mon-Dak All-Conference Team for a second straight year.
In a fun meeting of former teammates, Hahn faced Lexi Vos and Central Lakes College Aug. 28. NDSCS won 3-0 and Hahn led her team with 28 kills.
The Wildcats finished the season 25-8 and 10-2 in the conference for second place. They fell to Bismarck State College in the region championship.
Hahn wrapped up her career at NDSCS with 856 digs, 826 kills, 80 blocks, 53 serving aces and 13 assists. She ranks No. 2 in program history for career kills.