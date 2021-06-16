Being a collegiate athlete requires hard work and time management. Being a two-sport athlete makes those qualities even more important. But how much work and organization would be needed to play two sports in the same season? Hutchinson High School graduate Allie Fauth knows. She just completed her senior year at Bethel University playing softball and volleyball this past spring.
Fauth has been a two-sport athlete for the Royals all four years of her collegiate career, but with volleyball in the fall and softball in the spring, it hadn’t been a problem until this year. Like so many things last fall, the Bethel volleyball team’s season was shaken up due to COVID-19. But instead of canceling the season entirely, the Royals had a different plan.
“I was like, worst-case scenario, we don’t have a (volleyball) season at all,” Fauth said about the uncertainty last year. “But the second worst-case scenario was it overlaps with the softball season and I have to choose. I was really hoping that wouldn’t happen, and it did.”
Fauth found out in July that the volleyball team’s fall season was canceled, and in early August she and her teammates learned there would be a shortened season in the spring, the same time as her softball season.
“For everyone else it was like, ‘Yes, we have a season, so exciting,’” Fauth said. “And I was like, ‘Oh boy.’”
Lucky for her, Fauth said her volleyball and softball coaches were sympathetic to her problem. Both were understanding of her difficult situation and willing to work with her, whatever she decided to do. But what would she choose? Would she play the shortened volleyball season, or would she play her regular softball season?
“I just couldn’t imagine not being in the gym with those girls and playing (volleyball) with them another year, and same with the softball team,” Fauth said. “We’re so close and I just couldn’t imagine saying goodbye to those girls and letting the team down, in a sense, by not bringing my best to the gym or softball field. I didn’t even consider just doing softball or just doing volleyball. I was like, ‘OK, how can I do both.’”
And so the work began. Although there were no games, Fauth spent the fall practicing with the volleyball team, but then having individual practices with her softball coach, often right after volleyball. In the winter she did weight training with the softball team and cardio workouts with her volleyball teammates, and when spring came around she mostly practiced with her softball team. While all this was happening, Fauth was also student teaching as she worked toward finishing her elementary education degree.
“There were times where I would have breakdowns and I’d be like, ‘I’m so tired, why am I doing this?’” she said. “But then I would wake up and be reminded of why I’m doing it all over again when I see the girls. It was crazy.”
When it came time to play, Fauth was as dedicated to both teams as she could be. The schedules worked out well so she played in six of her volleyball team’s eight matches in the spring, racking up 47 kills, 11 assists, 74 digs, three serving aces and eight blocks.
“I would be there at softball after student teaching until about 5 p.m., and then run to the volleyball gym and get my stuff on and be there for warmups for our volleyball game,” Fauth recalled. “It was just really day-by-day, what am I going to do today.”
Although the volleyball team’s season was shortened with no playoffs, the softball team’s year looked normal for the most part. Fauth had set a goal of reaching the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament for the first time in her career.
Things went well for Bethel this spring, going 27-10 and 18-4 in the MIAC. They went well for Fauth, too, as she led her team with 40 runs scored and batted .422 with 18 RBIs. She also stole 31 bases in 32 attempts. She played well enough to earn All-Midwest First team honors and was all-conference at second base.
Just as Fauth hoped, the Royals secured the No. 2 seed in the MIAC playoffs, but COVID threw one last curveball at her. Following her final volleyball match May 5, she was feeling tired and soon after tested positive for COVID. Although she had hoped to get back from her quarantine and COVID protocol in time to join her teammates for the playoffs, the Royals ended their season one game short of the championship and Fauth was unable to play in the tournament.
Although it wasn’t the storybook ending she and her teammates would have liked, and the hectic spring schedule was difficult at times, given the unusual circumstances, Fauth said she wouldn’t have changed a thing.
“I got to be with both of my senior classes, I got to have that closure that I needed with them,” she said. “It was definitely worth it. I’d do it all over again if I had to.”