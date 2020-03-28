Kendall Markovic's sophomore season for the St. Scholastica women's hockey team came to a heartbreaking end with a 4-0 loss to the Adrian Bulldogs in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Championship earlier this month.
The defenseman appeared in 17 games for the Saints, registering one goal on the year back on Nov. 23 in a 4-0 rout of Northland College. Markovic also registered seven shots on the season, three in a game against Finlandia and another two in the NCHA Championship against Adrian.
There are three senior defenseman on the team, four freshman and one sophomore. With three upperclassman leaving next year, Markovic could be seeing more time out on the ice in the future.
— Vinny Harvieux