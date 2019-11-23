Christian Kurth, a 2019 Hutchinson High School graduate, made his way onto the field for three games this past season with the University of Wisconsin-River Falls football team.
Kurth, a true freshman linebacker, made his debut Sept. 7 in a game against Minnesota Morris. He contributed three tackles, including one solo, in a 45-7 victory. Kurth also played Oct. 5, contributing one tackle against the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and Nov. 9 against the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He finished the season with four tackles.
The River Falls Falcons finished their season 2-8 and 1-6 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.