It was a strong season for Liz Lansink, a 2018 Hutchinson graduate and sophomore middle blocker for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse volleyball team.
Lansink compiled 189 kills, 61 blocks and 25 serving aces, all of which ranked second on the team. She also added 86 digs and 13 assists. Her best game of the year was Oct. 26 against North Park University when she scored 22 kills and four blocks in a five-set victory.
The Eagles finished the season with a 16-14 overall record and were 2-5 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, falling in the opening round of playoffs.
This season Liz Lansink, a 2018 Hutchinson graduate, has played a total of 100 sets, with her best game coming against North Park (Ill.) Lansink recorded 25 points, with 22 kills and a .556 save percentage and added five blocks. Last season, Lansink was second on her team in total blocks with 52.
The team currently sits at 15-13, with one more game in the regular season against the University of Wisconsin-Stout before the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament.