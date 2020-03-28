Hutchinson 2017 graduate Ellie Larson wrapped up her junior season for the Rochester Institute of Technology women's hockey team in New York.
Larson had her breakout year last season, when she emerged as one of the leaders on the team and was eventually named an assistant captain.
This season, the RIT Tigers went 12-19-4, including just 1-10-1 on the road. Larson played in 31 of the team's 35 games, missing two series against Brown University and Syracuse University. The team was bounced in the first round of the College Hockey America Conference Tournament 4-1 by Penn State.
Larson totaled 11 points in her junior season, four goals and seven assists. Her best game was a 2-point performance against Sacred Heart that RIT won 3-2.
But Larson's calling card is her defense. She led the team last season with 109 blocks. Larson only had 62 this season but was still one of the better players on the team at blocking shots.
Not only is Larson good on the ice, she is excellent in the classroom. She was named to the CHA Conference All-Academic team last season and also named to the American Hockey Coaches Association Krampade All-American Scholar for maintaining a 3.6 grade-point average for both semesters. The results for this year have yet to be announced, but her track record proves that she is a shoe-in for the honor.
