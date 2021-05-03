After four years with the Rochester Institute of Technology women’s hockey team, Hutchinson graduate Ellie Larson wrapped up her senior college year as a captain for the RIT Tigers.
Record-wise, it was a difficult year for RIT, which finished 1-15 overall during the shortened season. Scoring was especially difficult as the Tigers were shut out in nine games. Larson, who played defense, recorded two assists on the year. She finished her collegiate career with 10 goals and 24 assists.
Academically, Larson was one of 16 RIT student-athletes recognized as an outstanding undergraduate scholar. This recognition honors students in the top 1% who maintain a record of academic excellence while also giving back to their community through civic or volunteer work. They must maintain a minimum 3.85 GPA and complete 83 credit hours of studying, more than two-third of the hours required for a baccalaureate degree.