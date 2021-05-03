After two years at North Iowa Area Community College, former Hutchinson/BLHS wrestler Brock Luthens transferred to Minnesota State University, Mankato, this year.
In his first season with the Mavericks, Luthens, who wrestled at 133 pounds, finished 7-4 overall, with a 4-2 record in duals and 3-2 in tournaments, helping MSU to a 5-1 dual record. Out of his 11 matches he won six decisions and lost four decisions, plus he earned one pin.
Luthens wrapped up the season with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Division II Super Region V. He scored 5.5 team points, including a pin, to help the Mavericks finish third as a team.