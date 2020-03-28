2018 Hutchinson graduate Gabrielle Johnson's first season on the Winona State University gymnastics team came to an end after the team finished in sixth place at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship. Although the team had just a 1-5 record, many of the meets were close with Winona losing by less than five points in all of them.
In her first season, Johnson competed exclusively on the beam with the exception of her first meet against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire when she also performed the vault. She took part in all of the meets this season outside the team's opening competition against Gustavus Adolphus College.
Against Eau Claire, Johnson came in 10th place with a score of 8.2. She also took 10th place in meets against Centenary College and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. In those meets, Johnson scored 8.975 and 8.55, respectively.
Johnson's best finish was against the University of Wisconsin-Stout, when she came in seventh with a score of 9.3.
Johnson started to come on strong at the end of the season. At the Stout, Eau Claire, Hamline quadrangular, She scored 9.1 points, good for 13th place out of 24 gymnasts. She then upped that score to 9.2 at the WIAC Championship/National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Regionals to finish in 23rd place.
— Vinny Harvieux