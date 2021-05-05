Hutchinson High School graduate Kenzie Rensch was a full-time guard with the Augustana women’s basketball team this past winter, playing in all 17 games and helping the Vikings to a 12-5 record.
The sophomore was one of the team’s top contributors off the bench, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. She scored 43 points, 25 rebounds, 12 assists and 16 steals on the season and shot .395 from the field. Her top performance was a Feb. 5 game against Southwest Minnesota State when she racked up six points and five steals to help the Vikings win in overtime. She was also named to the NSIC Winter Academic Team.
With a 10-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference record, Augustana won the NSIC South Division title and a spot in the NSIC Tournament. The Vikings took Minnesota State University Moorhead 77-63 in the first round, with Rensch pitching in five points and a steal.
In the semifinals, however, Rensch and the Vikings fell to St. Cloud State University and Rensch’s former Hutchinson teammate, Tori Wortz, 72-68. Rensch was held scoreless in the game but did have two steals and two assists.