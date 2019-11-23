Grace Roach had a solid junior season with the Fisher College women's soccer team in Boston, Massachusetts, this fall. So good, in fact, that the 2017 Hutchinson graduate was the lone member of her team named to the Association of Independent Institutions All-Conference second team.
In 18 games for the Falcons, Roach played every minute of every game, finishing with five goals, which was second on the team, and three assists. The midfielder also notched two goals and the game-winner against Yeshiva University in the season opener.
Roach was also named the AII Player of the Week Oct. 1 after another two goal-performance Sept. 23 against Word of Life Bible Institute.
The Falcons finished their season 4-13-1 overall.