Bella Thovson just wrapped up her freshman year with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's swimming and diving team as the NCAA Championships have been canceled due to the coronavirus.
The biggest stage Thovson competed on this year was at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships in mid-February, where she helped the Blugolds take second place. She showed she belongs on the team and that she provides solid depth on the squad as a key swimmer in five events.
As a member of the 200 and 400 medley relay teams she helped finish second and third with times of 1:47.33 and 3:59.94, respectively. Her best individual event was the 100 butterfly where she took eighth place with a time of 1:00.31. She also took 12th place in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:21.24 and took 19th place in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.82.
— Vinny Harvieux