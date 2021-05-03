Hutchinson’s Bella Thovson completed her second year with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women’s swimming and diving team, and although it was a short season, she still managed to get in the pool a few times.
The Blugolds finished the year with a 4-0 dual meet record, and Thovson, a sophomore, posted her fastest individual collegiate times in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.18), the 50 freestyle (26.77), the 100 breaststroke (1:21.5) and the 200 breaststroke (2:52.93). She also competed with several relay teams and her top finish was third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:59.12.