This Friday, the Hutchinson football team returns to the field and playing under the lights, beginning another season with hopes of postseason success. It will also be the final sporting event that I cover for the Hutchinson Leader.
Almost exactly two years ago, I heard about an open sports editor position in a town called Hutchinson. To be honest, I had never heard of the city before, let alone visited. Now I’m proud to have called it home.
It’s been my pleasure to cover all of the area sports and to meet everyone along the way. Coaches, players and fans alike have been wonderful to work with, and I’m glad to have served you as best I could. I will always carry with me the many memories I’ve picked up while working here, be it state tournaments, playoff defeats, feature stories and everything in between.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t send out a special thanks to several people on the Crow River Media staff, including publisher Brent Schacherer, regional editor Stephen Wiblemo and former regional editor Doug Hanneman. I wouldn’t be here without their help and support, and without them taking a chance on a wide-eyed college grad.
It’s bittersweet to be leaving, and it’s tough to write this column and depart a job and community I’ve largely enjoyed. But it’s time for a new adventure, as I leave to return to my college town of Mankato for a new beginning. There I’ll also rejoin my fiancee as we dive deeper into planning our wedding next August.
I’ll be around this week putting the finishing touches on my final sports sections and standing on the sidelines of a few sporting events as the fall season begins. Feel free to stop me and say hi, but don’t say goodbye. Whether it’s attending a future home contest, a random road game down in the Mankato area, or a bigger state event, I’d bet you haven’t seen the last of me at a Tigers sports event. Until then, I’ll see you later, Hutchinson sports community.