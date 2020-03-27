It’s about this time of year that for the past decade I write a column reminding people to get out and support the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation, which raises money to help children and their families pay for medical expenses. This Saturday would have been the foundation’s 22nd annual basketball jamboree in Glencoe, but like virtually everything in this upside down world we now live in, the event was canceled in response to COVID-19.
Believe it or not, this is the first time in more than two decades that the event has been canceled.
“One time we were close because of a snow storm,” said Ralph Johnson, an organizer of the event.
I’ve interviewed many high school seniors over the years who look forward to playing at this event, so it’s sad that this year’s boys and girls players won’t have the opportunity. But as with so much of the bad news we are reading these days, there are also glimmers of hope that remind us we will come out the other side of this global pandemic, hopefully stronger than before.
Although the jamboree has been canceled, the fundraising for this year’s 12 recipients is ongoing and Johnson is optimistic that even a public health crisis will not dampen people’s generosity.
“We had the fundraiser in February … and I think we’re going to be OK,” he said. “I think we can come close to macthing the funds we had last year. The donations are coming in and people have been good with the silent auction.”
Although its too late to purchase raffle tickets, which were drawn Saturday, there is plenty of time to check out the silent auction, which is now being handled online by Fahey Sales. There are more than 50 items available to bid on now through April 15 at tinyurl.com/vja46qu.
If you want to donate but aren’t interested in buying auction items, there are several ways you can do that too:
- To donate online, visit timorthfoundation.org/donate
- Mail donations to Ralph Johnson at 558 Juergens Road, Hutchinson, MN 55350
- Call Johnson at 320-587-6733 to set up a donation
As always, all of the money raised goes directly to help this year’s recipients:
- Peyton Blazinski, 10, daughter of Crystal Blazinski of Glencoe;
- Moriah Cosby, 15, daughter of Tera and James Cosby of Hutchinson;
- Charles Feuerborn, 9, son of Allison and Matt Feuerborn of Hutchinson;
- Ryder Geisler, 9 months, son of Desiree Teubert and Kyle Geisler of New Auburn;
- Miles Kohls, 5, son of Matthew and Melissa Kohls of Hutchinson;
- Raigan Miller, 12, daughter of Andy and Sara Miller of Litchfield;
- Cecilia Nelson, 1, daughter of Becky and Keith Nelson of Litchfield;
- Stefan Olson, 8, son of Katherine and Eric Olson of Hutchinson;
- Isaak Sackett, 16, son of Melissa and Paul Sackett of Watkins;
- Dylan Silbernagel, 14 months, son of Joshua and Heather Silbernagel of Litchfield;
- Alycia Subak, 14, daughter of Anna Hawk of Silver Lake; and
- Ainsley Tradewell, 1, daughter of Samantha Martin and Trent Tradewell of Hutchinson.
You can read stories about some of this year’s recipients on pages A2, A7 and A8.
I typically like to end this column by urging everyone to go with a full heart and leave with an empty wallet, but that doesn’t quite work this year, so I’ll try something else.
While everyone around the world is dealing with difficult circumstances right now, we know that for many of us we’ll eventually emerge from our pandemic bunkers healthy, at the very least. But for these children and their families, their crisis will continue, in some cases for the rest of the lives.
Please consider giving what you can, and remember to be thankful for what you have.