For the second time this summer, former WNBA guard and Hutchinson native Lindsay Whalen has had her number retired.
Whalen's No. 13 was raised to the rafters Friday by the Connecticut Sun, where she played the first six years of her professional basketball career from 2004 to 2009.
During 197 games with the Sun, Whalen scored 2,290 points and racked up 964 assists, which leads the Connecticut record books by more than 200. She also helped lead the Sun to five straight playoff appearances and two Eastern Conference titles in 2004 and 2005.
Whalen's No. 13 was also retired by the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center in June.
— Ryan Kastenschmidt