Conner Hogan of Hutchinson will participate in the National Select Camp Oct. 13-16 at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Hogan, 16, is one of just 48 boys swimmers from around the country chosen to train at the camp, which brings in top 14- to 16-year-olds to participate based on their times and IMX scores.
Through a series of pool training sessions and classroom instruction, the athletes get a feel for what it means to be part of Team USA. Past participants in the training National Select Camps include Olympians Ryan Murphy and Katie Ledecky.
Those Olympians “have gone through this very same camp and used the knowledge, experiences and life-long friendships to transform their approach to the sport of swimming,” according to the selection materials Hogan received.
Hogan won the State Class A championship in the 100-yard butterfly this past spring while swimming for the Hutchinson High School team, the first TigerSharks team member to win a state title in nine years.
He began his swimming career as an eight-year-old with the Hutchinson High Tides program. In addition to high school participation, he now trains with the St. Cloud YMCA Gators under coach Cole Bateman, a former Hutchinson High School swimmer. In fact, Bateman was the TigerSharks last state champion before Hogan won his title in March.
The swims that earned Hogan consideration for the National Select Camp came in the backstroke and freestyle. He was ranked No. 1 in the 50 backstroke and No. 5 in the 50 freestyle at the Minnesota Senior State Long Course Championships in July 2021.
Hogan’s commitment to swimming has created a busy schedule of training and competition. Following the National Select Camp, the high school season will begin. Additionally, he’s qualified to participate in the Junior Nationals Dec. 7-10 in Austin, Texas, and at the YMCA Nationals April 2-7, 2023, in Greensboro, North Carolina.