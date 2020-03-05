With spring-like temperatures forecast for the weekend, it’s inevitable that some people’s thoughts will turn to golf.
But long drives and perfect putts were not the topic of conversation during the March 2 Litchfield City Council meeting, which included a long discussion of the municipal golf course’s clubhouse and restaurant.
Since Peter’s on Lake Ripley closed at the end of the year, the restaurant has been without a tenant, and the clubhouse’s management — a volunteer board known as Golf Club Inc. — has been actively searching for another tenant while also attempting to have improvements made to the building.
Brian Johnson, president of GCI, told the City Council that GCI was looking for “a long-term fix” regarding the restaurant and clubhouse.
In a letter to City Administrator David Cziok and the City Council — included in the the council’s agenda packet — Johnson laid out a proposal that would help finance what he said during the meeting could be “north of” $200,000 in needed improvements to the golf club and restaurant.
The plan included:
- The city, which owns the building, should be responsible for its structural integrity, including the floor in the bar area, which must be improved before any new tenant moves into the restaurant.
- GCI would pay for remodeling the kitchen and restaurant to suit the needs of the next tenant.
- GCI would sell four lots it owns to the city for $125,000 to help finance the kitchen remodel.
- The racquetball club would assist with the remodel.
- If the city sells the building within five years, it would reimburse GCI for 50 percent of the group’s kitchen and restaurant remodeling investment, money that would then be used by GCI for golf course improvements.
“Our membership realizes how important this building and restaurant is to our community and how important it is to make these improvements and to find a tenant as soon as we can,” Johnson wrote.
The urgency is based on the popularity of the restaurant and bar, especially during the golf season. But the value extends far beyond the golfers, Johnson said.
“It’s kind of like an event center,” he said, with people coming in and spending money at the restaurant but also at gas stations and other retailers in the city.
Council member Betty Allen challenged the proposal, asking how the price of the four lots was arrived at. She also questioned GCI on the urgency of the fixes needed and was disappointed that no quotes for improvements were presented. Councilors Darlene Kotelnicki and Sarah Miller agreed.
“We need to take ownership,” Kotelnicki said. “If we need to do it, we need to do it. But this (proposal) is not ready in its current state. As submitted, I could not support this. It looks like two blank checks (for improvements). We really need specifics.”
In the end, Mayor Keith Johnson proposed that staff and GCI work on a proposal for the most urgent repairs — the bar area floor and the patio — and bring specifics back to the council in two weeks. The motion received unanimous approval.