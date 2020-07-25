A global health crisis didn't prevent the Hutchinson United Soccer Association from hosting its ninth annual Challenger Sports British Soccer Camp this weekend
Despite travel restrictions due to the coronavirus, coaches Joe Chapman of England and Daniel Gribben of Scotland were in Hutchinson to lead the five-day camp from July 20-24. The two were students studying in the U.S. before the virus struck and have remained in the country.
Virus concerns led to a 50 percent drop in participation this year, but Challenger coaches said the Hutchinson camp was one of its largest of the summer. HUSA reported 48 students ages 3-18 participated in the camp, which was broken into three daily sessions with different age groups.
Campers learned various age-appropriate soccer skills, played games and soaked up some sun on the fields between the high school and middle school.
