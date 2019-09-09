Hutchinson's boys and girls cross country teams ran against tough competition at the Monticello Invite this past weekend and finished toward the back of the pack in their races.
The Hutch boys team eighth out of 11 squads and was led by Ben Becker, who also finished eighth overall. His teammate Gabe Stassen took 16th place for the Tigers, and the rest of the runners finish in the lower half of the race.
The girls team took last out of seven teams and was missing its young lead runner, Isabelle Schmitz. Lydia Gross, Bella Conn and Morgan Dean led the Tigers in her absence, finishing 26th, 27th and 28th, respectively.
Hutchinson's next race is its home invite at 4 p.m. Thursday at Lake Marion Park.
Monticello Invite (Sept. 7)
Girls team results — 1. Sartell 23, 2. Monticello 37, 3. St. Cloud Tech 101, 4. Annandale 113, 5. St. Cloud Apollo, 6. Big Lake 134, 7. Hutchinson 147
Medalist — Lexi Duscher (Princeton) 19:47.1
Hutch results (56 runners) — 26. Lydia Gross 22:27.5, 27. Bella Conn 22:27.9, 28. Morgan Dean 22:31.5, 47. Corina Powell 24:48.4, 53. Jena Lanska 25:35.1
Boys team results — 1. St. Cloud Apollo 45, 2. Sartell 77, 3. Annandale 111, 4. Princeton 132, 5. Monticello 133, 6. St. Cloud Tech 141, 7. Big Lake 182, 8. Hutchinson 187, 9. Parnassus 215, 10. Robbinsdale Cooper 229, 11. Thief River Falls 253
Medalist — Sam Brewer (SCA) 17:00.1
Hutch results (76 runners) — 8. Ben Becker 17:38.9, 16. Gabe Stassen 18:00.3, 43. Austin Hagen 19:11.6, 59. Micah Schmitz 20:05.6, 64. Cameron Wagner 20:21.8, 66. Austin Dean 20:29.6, 71. Dennis Porter 20:57.6