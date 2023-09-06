Hutchinson’s girls cross country team raised expectations last season when the Tigers finished in the top half of the section meet for the first time in more than a decade.
The entire lineup returns from that standard-setting team, giving coach Michael Reponen and the Tigers even more reason to think big this year.
“Since we are returning all our top runners from a season ago, and adding to the mix, we are looking to move up in the section meet,” Reponen said. “I do think we have the potential to close in on the other teams in our section and go for a top-two finish at the section meet. It will take a whole team effort for that to happen.”
Setting a high bar is easier to do when you have the foundation Hutchinson does. Leading the way is senior Isabelle Schmitz, who finished second at the state meet last season, and who won a state title in 2022. The four-time state cross country meet athlete is a driven competitor, who also won a championship in the 3,200-meter run and finished second in the 1,600 at the state track meet this past spring.
Schmitz has built a name beyond Minnesota, too, finishing in the top 20 in the mile and two-mile Nike Outdoor Nationals.
Joining Schmitz at state last year was Hathaway Reiter, who posted a top-40 finish as a seventh-grader. A year older, stronger and more experienced, Reiter will be counted on even more this season.
“Having two runners at the top at meets is a huge advantage,” Reponen said.
Schmitz and Reiter represent the blend of the entire Hutchinson lineup, which boasts a fairly even division of veteran and young runners.
Senior Breanna Stansbury and junior Madison Wester join Schmitz as co-captains for this year’s team. Wester earned honorable mention all-conference last season, and she also had a strong track and field season.
The returning varsity lineup includes Schmitz, Reiter, Wester, junior Kiera Ziemer, freshman Sayuri Sakamoto, and eighth-graders Lyla Paulson and Lily Eggert.
Eighth-graders Lyla Paulson and Jackie Itzin also ran varsity races last season. Another up-and-comer is seventh-grader Elle Haglund, who Reponen said was fast enough to run varsity last season, but sixth-graders are not eligible to compete on varsity.
“We will need Isabelle and Hathaway to be at the front of the race, and we will need a strong showing from our pack of five runners behind them,” Reponen said of the Tigers’ key to success.
BOYS TEAM
Hutchinson will be without two of its top varsity runners from last season. Tyson Farley, the team’s No. 1, graduated, and junior Riley Yerks was lost to a hamstring injury.
Several runners with varsity experience return, including juniors Keegan Dennis and Adam Rickertson, sophomore Owen Schmalz, freshmen Hayden Benson and Grant Haglund, and eighth-grader Weston Witte.
“Our team is very young,” Reponen said. “Keegan and Adam have some varsity experience but have really improved from last season and have done a great job stepping into the leadership role.”
Freshman Jared Templin is a newcomer but has been pushing the team’s top runners and could have a large role in the varsity lineup, Reponen said. Additionally, freshman Dylan Olson and eighth-grader Andrew Stiras will compete for a spot in the varsity’s top seven.
“Our strength is going to come from our pack of runners,” Reponen said. “There is a small gap between our top runner and our eighth runner, which means they will be able to push each other at meets and at practice. We did lose our top runner from last season, so we will need to work on getting the whole pack of runners to close the gap between them and the fastest runners at meets.”
With so many runners having limited — or no — varsity experience, predicting where the Tigers might be at the end of the season is difficult, Reponen said. There will be a learning curve.
“Last season, our middle school team had a lot of success,” he said. “Now that they have moved up to high school, they are racing against much stronger competition. They have a ton of potential, but this season may be more of a transitional period for our boys team as they adjust to racing 5ks.”